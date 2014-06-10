'Long Beach Response' mobile app released

The City of Long Beach has unveiled its new “Long Beach Response” mobile app to provide information, answers and solutions to residents and visitors with just a few taps.

The Long Beach Response app builds on the Long Beach Listens community outreach initiative, enabling residents to take a more active role in civic participation. The app is available for both iOS and Android mobile devices.

“Our city prides itself on its beautiful beaches and boardwalk, yet there are so many additional great places to frequent and things to do in Long Beach during the summer,” City Council President Scott J. Mandel said in a statement. “This app provides a user-friendly guide for everyone interested in spending a day in our Shining City by the Sea and seeing what Long Beach has to offer.”

App users will be able to submit service requests and complaints right from their mobile device. Users can also find out about nearby restaurants, sports leagues, farmers’ markets, and events, including festivals and concerts.

“Everything from where to grab an ice cream to a bicycle for a day is in the app,” City Councilwoman Eileen J. Goggin said in a statement. “All of the incredible things that make Long Beach so special will be easily accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

