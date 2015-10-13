Long Island briefs

STATEWIDE

Firefighter tuition aid deadline is Friday

The Firemen's Association of the State of New York has extended its deadline to apply for tuition reimbursement through its Higher Education Learning Plan.

The deadline is now Friday to apply for the statewide community college tuition reimbursement program, which helps volunteer firefighters.

"The FASNY HELP program has benefitted hundreds of dedicated firefighters serving communities across the State. In addition to helping meet the staffing needs of local departments, a better educated firefighter is simply a better firefighter. For the student volunteers and the fire departments, this is the very definition of a 'win-win' situation," FASNY president Robert McConville said in a news release.

The tuition reimbursement program pays up to 100 percent tuition reimbursement for any active volunteer firefighter in good standing who is studying for his or her first college degree. Participants must maintain good grades and fulfill service requirements in one of the state's volunteer fire departments. Students can be enrolled in any field of study and can be part-time or full-time students, as well as enrolled in online courses taken through Empire State College.

For more information on the program, visit fasny.com/help.

SUFFOLK COUNTY

Programs to help seniors prevent falls

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services is offering seniors in Commack, Huntington and Holbrook classes in preventing falls.

Called "Stepping On," the free seven-week program focuses on balance and strength, home and community safety, vision, safe footwear and medication review for senior citizens.

County officials said the program has proved to reduce the number of falls for participants by 31 percent.

In Commack, the course begins 10 a.m. Monday at the Gurwin Assisted Living Center at 50 Hauppauge Rd. In Huntington, the course begins at 10 a.m. Oct. 21 at the Huntington Public Library at 338 Main St.

To register for the program, participants should commit to attending every class and register by calling Nelly Zoeller at 631-853-6472.

The county is also offering a condensed, one-day version of the class at the Huntington Library at 10 a.m. tomorrow. To register, call 631-427-5165. The Sachem Public Library at 150 Holbrook Rd. in Holbrook will also offer the shorter class at 1 p.m. Oct. 21. To register, call 631-588-5024.

BALDWIN

3rd Halloween fest to assist families

Assemb. Brian Curran (R-Lynbrook), Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, and Town of Hempstead Councilman Anthony J. Santino announced they will host their third annual Baldwin Halloween Fest, a community benefit to help support families in financial need.

In 2013, the event was begun to benefit superstorm Sandy victims and to help families get back on solid financial footing.

This year's event will take place on Halloween at Milburn Park in Baldwin, beginning at 11 a.m.

"Nearly three years after Sandy, the Baldwin community is still recovering," said Curran. "We are fortunate to have neighbors with the hearts to help each other. This is a chance to help families who continue to need coats, children's clothing, food or even shelter. It makes it that much easier when we can all stand together for our neighbors."