Long Island briefs

FREEPORT

Family Fall Festival set for Sunday

Children decked out in an array of colorful Halloween costumes, along with a "Best Chowder Contest," crafts fair, firefighting demonstrations and more are expected at the village's Family Fall Festival on Sunday.

"The Village of Freeport is looking forward to the Fall Festival," Mayor Robert T. Kennedy said in a news release. "The long tradition of the 'Freeport Summer Festival' will now be mirrored this Sunday. We encourage visitors and residents to join us for the celebration."

At sundown, Freeport will also activate the new Festival of Lights at locations along Woodcleft Avenue -- the Nautical mile -- for the holiday season.

This Fall Festival is the first since superstorm Sandy hit in 2012. It is in conjunction with the 27th Freeport Fire Department Expo and the Chamber of Commerce Craft Fair and Chowder contest.

The event offers a variety of activities for children and adults and is a reminder that during the fall and winter, restaurants on Freeport's Nautical Mile are open for business, as well as charter boats for tours to view migratory seals.

In addition to the festival, Freeport will have its first fall parade, during which the Freeport Fire and Electric departments will display their vehicles.

Children's rides will operate tomorrow and Sunday, from noon to 7 p.m. at Sea Breeze Park, 11 Richmond St. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. at the park and lead to the Woodcleft Avenue Esplanade, where craft vendors, the Chamber of Commerce chowder contest, and a Fire Expo will be located.

Freeport firefighters will offer fire prevention tips and demonstrate firefighting and rescue techniques. Admission is free.

SMITHTOWN

Town Hall to be dedicated to Vecchio

Town Hall will be dedicated to Supervisor Patrick Vecchio in a ceremony scheduled for Nov. 1.

The 1 p.m. public event, co-sponsored by the town council and Smithtown 350 Foundation, will be held on the front steps of the building at 99 W. Main St. and followed by a light reception, Councilman Thomas McCarthy said.

McCarthy said the event aims "to honor [Vecchio's] lifelong service to his country, state, and the Town of Smithtown."

In March, Vecchio was moved to tears by a surprise resolution read by McCarthy, detailing Vecchio's service in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and in the NYPD for about 20 years. It also noted that Vecchio was Long Island's longest-serving town supervisor, with a tenure of 38 years.

The accounting was followed by a vote by four board members to dedicate Town Hall to him.

Vecchio said at the time that he was overwhelmed, proud and humbled by the gesture.

ISLIP

Arts council receives grant for symposium

The Islip Arts Council received a $10,169.50 grant from the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation in support of this year's New York Contemporary Arts Symposium to be held at the Islip Art Museum this month.

The grant will be used for the symposium's international artist residency program, which brings a dozen international artists to the event, which runs from today until Oct. 31.

The symposium aims to foster cultural and artistic exchange between artists, from abroad and local communities.

"The Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation is pleased to lend support to this public program," said Joseph Attonito, president of the RDLG Foundation board of directors, in a news release.

"NYCAS encourages and improves cultural exchange between artists and collaborative communities. Ideas and technique are shared during the residency between artists and hosting communities, and in turn then shared amongst the artists' own respective communities when they return home. Cultural exchange keeps the world's heartbeat going strong," said program co-curator Jessica McAvoy in the release.

CENTER MORICHES

Free pumpkins at chamber's fall fest

Free pumpkins will be among the attractions Saturday at the Moriches Chamber of Commerce's Fall Festival.

There also will be arts and crafts, food, sand art and other activities, the chamber said.

The fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Main Street. The rain date is Sunday.

Brookhaven Town Councilman Daniel Panico said he would play chess with his constituents from noon to 2 p.m. at a table set up in Bank Street Park.

"The annual fall fair is a favorite among residents with its many vendors and activities, and I think that this activity will only add to the overall festivities," he said in a statement. "It also gives me the opportunity to meet one-on-one with constituents in my district, while enjoying a good game of chess."

WEST HEMPSTEAD

Textile art exhibit begins Sunday

The "Possibilities" art exhibit featuring crocheted textile wall works will begin Sunday at the Creative Corner here.

Fiber artist Alicia Evans of Roosevelt, an adjunct social media professor at City College of New York, is presenting a one-woman show of 15 pieces that highlights unique textile fiber art whose designs are reflective of whirling abstracts, bursts of color and organic intensity.

"My needle opens my door to expansive creativity," says Evans. "I usually spend weeks, months on a piece not knowing what the outcome will be. It is during the sculpting process that I mold and am able to see the finished work. I allow the yarn to speak."

Evans said the process of weaving and then sculpting her work is directed by the yarn, allowing the yarn to be positioned in a natural way when laid out for sculpting.

"Yarn is like hair and sometimes you have to coax it into position or allow it to flow in its natural pattern. It's taken me a few years to develop this. There are so many possibilities when creating designs. Thus, the name of my show."

There will be an opening reception from 2 to 6 p.m.

The exhibit will run through Nov. 6.

The Creative Corner, a music and visual arts space, is at 482 Hempstead Ave.

GLEN COVE

Vote on contracts rules delayed again

The City Council this week again delayed a vote on a proposal allowing the city to sometimes award contracts based upon "best value" instead of price.

The measure would permit officials to make decisions using factors such as quality, reliability and efficiency in addition to cost. Current Glen Cove law requires the city to accept the lowest bid that meets the requirements of a project.

The council first was scheduled to vote on the proposal on Aug. 25 but delayed a decision after the city's charter review commission requested time to review the proposal. The commission recommended adopting the change.

Tuesday's postponement came after Councilman Anthony Gallo called for more guidelines on using the new policy and City Attorney Charles McQuair said some "technical issues" in the wording need to be resolved.

State law imposes restrictions on the use of best value. Municipalities that choose the procedure must use "objective and quantifiable standards" in evaluating bidders or provide a written justification for choosing a bidder based upon best value, an analysis by the state comptroller's office says.

Gallo, who is challenging Mayor Reginald Spinello in the Nov. 3 election, worried that the new policy could help foster a "pay to play" culture in the awarding of contracts unless more guidelines are added.

"Although best value has merit, let's incorporate safeguards," he said.

The vote to delay action was 5-2.

Councilman Joseph Capobianco voted against the postponement, saying that during three pre-council and regular City Council meetings at which the proposal was discussed, neither Gallo nor any other council member had raised concerns about the measure.

LAWRENCE

Shredding, e-waste collection on Oct. 25

Sanitary District No. 1 will host a document-shredding and e-waste disposal collection Oct. 25. Residents can destroy personal documents, including credit applications, bank statements, pay stubs or tax returns at a high-capacity shredder truck. The sanitation district is also working with Brooklyn-based GreenChip Recycling to collect electronic disposables and e-waste.

The electronic disposables will be wiped of any personal information and recycled. GreenChip uses a hard drive destruction system to ensure personal data are erased from computers and electronics, according to the sanitation district.

The district serves about 16,000 residents in Lawrence, Woodmere, Cedarhurst, Inwood, Woodsburgh, Lynbrook and the Hewlett communities.

The collection is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2 Bay Blvd. in Lawrence. For more information, call 516-239-5600 or go to www.sanitarydistrict1.com.

EAST ROCKAWAY

Kids collecting goods for SC flood victims

East Rockaway Junior-Senior High School's Builders Club plans to collect cleaning supplies, bedding, children's items, paper supplies and nonperishable food items for South Carolina flood victims tomorrow from 9 a.m. to noon at the school.

Club and community members will work together.

School representatives will then travel to South Carolina to deliver the goods collected with help from East Rockaway resident Kenny Owens, the owner of Owens Truckmen, who has donated a tractor-trailer for the transport.

The school is at 443 Ocean Ave.

BABYLON

Hispanic Heritage festival Saturday

The town will host a Hispanic Heritage festival in Copiague on Saturday.

The 17th annual free event is organized by the town's Department of Human Services and Supervisor Rich Schaffer. The theme of this year's event is "Hispanic Americans: Energizing Our Nation's Diversity." There will be music and live performances, raffles, children's activities, cultural displays and local vendors.

The Mistress of Ceremonies will be Alicia Figueras, host of the Web-based show "A Name to Know," which highlights the lives of celebrities, corporate CEOs, small-business owners, nonprofit leaders and other influential people. The festival's keynote speaker will be Sergio Argueta, founder of the Uniondale-based youth advocacy group S.T.R.O.N.G. Youth Inc.

The event will also feature several honorees. Officers Jeannette Morales and Peter Rivera of the Suffolk County Police Department's 3rd Precinct COPE unit will be honored, as will Olga Saravia, a teacher at Weldon E. Howitt Middle School in Farmingdale.

The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tanner Park Senior Center.