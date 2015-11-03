Long Island briefs

HUNTINGTON

Age-restricted condo applicants sought

The Town of Huntington Community Development Agency (CDA) is accepting applications for a limited number of income-restricted units at the Club at Melville.

The development, a newly constructed 55-and-older gated luxury condominium community on Deshon Drive, has about 10 units priced at $327,000 that are available.

The CDA has exhausted the list of persons who participated in the July 2014 lottery for the units. To be eligible, the maximum income for a family of one or two is $104,650; for a family of three, $117,700; and for a family of four, $130,800,

Applicants must also meet asset qualification.

For more details about the community, visit the development's website, theclubatmelville.net.

Additional details about eligibility guidelines and estimated monthly carrying charges can be viewed or downloaded at huntingtonny.gov, where an application can also be found.

For more information and an application package, contact the CDA at 631-351-2884. The CDA is processing the qualification forms.

Apartments in the 260-unit development were offered for sale in three categories, with the price based on the income category: 80 percent of median income, 120 percent of the median income and 130 percent of median income.

These units are in the 120 percent income category. The 80 percent units were fully subscribed; units in the 130 percent category, carrying the highest price, currently $400,601.50, were made available to the public after that list was exhausted.

WEST BETHPAGE

Model train exhibit to benefit Games

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano has announced that Trainville Hobby Depot will host a model train exhibit Nov. 21 and 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bethpage Senior Center at 103 Grumman Road.

The exhibit includes operating model layouts and other displays coordinated by Trainville.

Admission is $5; children ages 4 to 11 are $3. Younger children are free.

The money will go to support the Nassau County Empire State Games for the Physically Challenged.

Additional donations will be accepted.

"Residents are invited to help support these young athletes, while enjoying the exhibit," said Mangano.

For more information, call 516-433-4444.MASTIC

BABYLON VILLAGE

Parking banned on west side of Pearsall

The Babylon Village Board has banned parking on the west side of Pearsall Place.

The 5-0 vote came at the board's Oct. 27 meeting.

Overflow parking from nearby medical offices had become a safety problem, Mayor Ralph Scordino said. "It becomes difficult for emergency vehicles and buses to utilize that street."

Parking will be allowed on the east side of the street, where there are several homes.

In other news, Trustee Carol Amelia said that the village's tree-planting program has attracted greater demand than it can fill. Amelia said that 47 families had requested 63 trees, but to stay under the program's $50,000 budget, families will be limited to one tree.

RONKONKOMA

TSA session today on guide-dog travel

The federal Transportation Security Administration will host a checkpoint orientation today for plane travelers who use guide dogs.

The orientation, at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, will not only demonstrate to travelers what to expect when traveling with guide dogs, but it will also familiarize the dogs with airport settings and allow TSA officers to practice their training.

Officials from the TSA and two Smithtown organizations, the Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind Inc. and America's VetDogs, will be available to answer questions about the procedures.