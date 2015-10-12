Long Island briefs

N. HEMPSTEAD

Town gets grant for new speed signs

The Town of North Hempstead will soon be purchasing about two dozen radar-activated speed signs, using a $100,000 state grant secured with the assistance of state Sen. Jack Martins (R-Mineola).

"This grant provides us with the opportunity to install these speed signs which will help remind vehicles to slow down and to obey the speed limit," Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth said. "We hope that the new radar-activated speed signs will encourage those taking to the roads to practice safe driving habits."

The villages of Westbury, East Williston and Williston Park have been chosen to receive signs. The town will also be selecting additional locations for signs within the town and its incorporated villages.

The speed signs will be placed on both permanent poles and mobile trailers.

A contractor for the project has been chosen, and the hope is for installation to begin in early 2016, town spokeswoman Carole Trottere said.

BLUE POINT

Lottery for senior housing tomorrow

Brookhaven officials plan to host a lottery tomorrow for prospective buyers of 28 affordable-housing units at a Blue Point senior-living development.

The lottery will establish a ranking list of people interested in buying the two-bedroom condominiums in the Vineyards at Blue Point, a gated community on the site of the former Patchogue movie theater and drive-in on Sunrise Highway. The development is expected to open early next year.

Home prices will be either $218,000 or $327,000, depending on the buyer's income level, town officials said. To be eligible for the lottery, applicants must be 55 or older and earn at or below 80 percent for single people, or 120 percent for families, of the current median income in Suffolk and Nassau counties, as determined by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, officials said.

The Vineyards is expected to include 280 condominiums and townhomes and an 8,000-square-foot clubhouse on 65 acres. The project was developed by Garden City-based Ornstein Leyton Company.

The lottery is scheduled for 11 a.m. in the second-floor Media Room at Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville.

MINEOLA

Photo exhibit offers glimpse of Roosevelt

Nassau County Comptroller George Maragos, with County Executive Edward Mangano and the National Park Service's Sagamore Hill National Historic Site plan to host a photo exhibit of more than 40 large color pieces by Long Island artist Xiomáro, at the historic Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building in Mineola, tomorrow through Oct. 23.

"I am proud to have another opportunity to showcase our local artists. Xio is a gifted artist," Maragos said in a news release.

The exhibit, "Theodore Roosevelt's Sagamore Hill: The 'Unseen' Summer White House," shows the interiors of the Oyster Bay home where Roosevelt conducted the nation's business. The public is invited to the free exhibit opening reception tomorrow at 6 p.m., and a free photo e-book is available for download at xiomaro.com.

The photographs document an unseen version of the mansion that reveals the president's imposing character and the intimate nature of the first lady, the children and servants.

Xiomáro, of Roslyn, is a nationally exhibited and published artist whose work has been extensively covered by the national media.

The event is co-sponsored by the Oyster Bay Civic Association and the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Chamber of Commerce.