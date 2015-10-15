Long Island briefs

ELWOOD

Board seeks input for new schools chief

The Elwood Board of Education has begun searching for a new superintendent -- and they're looking to the community for input through an online survey.

The new hire will replace Superintendent Peter Scordo of Northport, who announced in April that he will retire after the 2015-16 school year. He has been superintendent since July 2009.

The board voted on Sept. 10 to enlist Western Suffolk BOCES to facilitate the search process.

The search will include input from community and staff, who have until Oct. 30 to submit their own priorities for the job.

The survey asks participants to rate the importance of various factors, including a candidate's qualifications and personal characteristics. It also asks users to weigh the importance of his or her ability and experience with school staffing, instruction, board relations, district operations and finance.

The district will hold an informational meeting on the search process Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. in the Elwood Middle School auditorium.

The board expects recruitment efforts to be concluded by April 2016 and wants a new superintendent hired by July 1.

Those interested can take the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/ElwoodCommunitySurvey.

AMITYVILLE

Revitalization panel sets public briefing

The village's Downtown Revitalization Committee will brief the public on its work and solicit comments in an open house Oct. 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Village Hall courtroom.

"The goal is to give the community a good sense of what we've done so far and hear from people what they would like to see for the future," said Tom Howard, committee co-chairman.

Topics the committee is investigating include traffic calming for Broadway; Long Island Rail Road upgrades including a brick walk with lighting and planting connecting the station to downtown; mixed-use development; and a master plan for the village.

Comments from residents and business owners will help guide the committee's work in coming months, Howard said. The committee is slated to provide another update in January.

SMITHTOWN

Voters pass $14.1M library budget

Voters have overwhelmingly supported the Smithtown Library's $14.1 million budget for 2016.

The budget passed Tuesday 779-270, library officials reported.

The budget decreases spending by $213 over this year's $14.1 million budget. The average Smithtown home assessed at $6,000 would pay $320.09 in annual library taxes -- a $4.93 increase above this year's amount.

Voters also re-elected library trustees John Martins with 824 votes and Suzanne Mohr with 847 votes, officials said. They were each running unopposed for three-year terms.

Library director Robert Lusak thanked patrons.

"We're very thankful that the community came out and supported the library," he said in an interview. "We look forward to providing the educational and informational needs of our community and this budget allows for that."