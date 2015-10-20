Long Island hires and promotions: Stefanie McLeod, Austin & Williams

ADVERTISING

The Austin & Williams agency in Hauppauge has announced several new hires.

Stefanie McLeod of Selden has been hired as a junior copywriter. She earned her copywriting certificate while working as a retail supervisor at M.J. Beanz Toys in East Northport.

Frank Durante of Selden has been hired as director of digital development. He was director of information technology at Lounge Lizard Worldwide in Patchogue.

Nick Basil of Smithtown has been hired as

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

a Web developer. He had the same job at Active Web Group in Hauppauge.

Tricia Zorn of Syosset has been hired as digital project manager. She held a similar job at Marden-Kane Digital Promotions in Woodbury.

Kevin Geist of Greenlawn has been hired as a digital strategist. He was a digital marketing analyst at NBTY Inc. in Ronkonkoma.

Juan Tejada of Plainview has been hired as a search strategist. He was a search engine marketing manager at Adventure Media Group in Cedarhurst.

BOARDS/

ASSOCIATIONSChristine Zawatson of Lido Beach has been elected to the board of the Child Care Council of Nassau, Inc. in Garden City. She is assistant principal at Lido Elementary in Lido Beach.

Ralph V. Suozzi of Glen Cove has been elected to the board of directors of the Senior Activity Generational Endowment, the fundraising arm of the Glen Cove Senior Center. He is the former mayor of Glen Cove and now administrator for the Village of Garden City.