Long Island's Claudio Gonzalez preps for North Pole Marathon

Claudio Gonzalez of Westbury is set for the North Pole Marathon, which was created in 2002 and sells itself as the "World's Coolest Marathon."

Gonzalez will pull on running shoes with metal spikes, layer up in fleece and set out to run 26.2 miles on the polar ice cap on Wednesday.

If that's not daunting enough, the 39-year-old runner also may have to grapple with polar bears.

Here is Newday's full report on Gonzalez.

And here is what the North Pole Marathon looks like.