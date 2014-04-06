News

Long Island's Claudio Gonzalez preps for North Pole Marathon

Claudio Gonzalez, 39, trains for the North Pole Marathon at...

Claudio Gonzalez, 39, trains for the North Pole Marathon at Nassau Athletic Center track near his Westbury home on March 15, 2014. He'll be among 44 runners braving subzero temperatures to compete in the North Pole Marathon on April 9. Credit: Johnny Milano

By Newsday staff

Claudio Gonzalez of Westbury is set for the North Pole Marathon, which was created in 2002 and sells itself as the "World's Coolest Marathon."

Gonzalez will pull on running shoes with metal spikes, layer up in fleece and set out to run 26.2 miles on the polar ice cap on Wednesday.

If that's not daunting enough, the 39-year-old runner also may have to grapple with polar bears.

Here is Newday's full report on Gonzalez.

And here is what the North Pole Marathon looks like.

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?