Long Islander celebrates 100th birthday by working out twice

Elizabeth “Nan” Smith, while sporting a plastic crown atop her head and a scepter in hand, got a surprise visit from a “prince” during her 100th birthday celebration following a cardio class at her local gym, the New York Sports Club in Garden City.

Chris Ferraro, a 30-year-old trainer at the gym, swooped in wearing a knight’s helmet and kissed his “princess” on the cheek.

Smith, one of the sports club’s oldest members, celebrated her 100th birthday three days early on Wednesday during a celebratory SilverSneakers senior cardio class.

“I was in awe,” said Smith, of Garden City Park. “I did not expect the enthusiastic crowd to cheer me on. All my friends here. I didn’t feel I deserved all this, but I did thank them.”

Since joining the sports club in June 2003 at the age of 89, Smith has been an active member of the SilverSneakers fitness program.

Smith was hesitant at first to enroll in the class for fear the members would be "too old" or classes not "challenging" enough, she said. But she found she enjoyed the class so much that she’s been making it to at least two classes a week for the last six years.

“Coming here is an inspiration,” Smith said of the class. “I urge everyone to come. It increases longevity, social life and improves your health all around.”

Susanne Hiller, exercise instructor at New York Sports Club in Garden City, led Smith and at least 20 others in two 15-minute cardio SilverSneakers classes.

“Today was a momentous event in honor of Nan Smith turning 100 years young this coming Saturday,” said Hiller, of Port Washington. “I’ve been honored, privileged to have her in my class.”

Hill said the class is meant to improve balance, agility and coordination in senior citizens, and keep them moving so they maintain a healthy and fit lifestyle.

“Nan is the epitome of what anyone of us can be and do at age 100 when you keep moving,” Hiller said. “She is an inspiration to all of us.”

Smith didn’t even let a broken arm in 2011 keep her from returning to the class.

“She has such a zest for life that she told me, ‘I will be back to our class,’ and sure enough she did,” Hiller said. “She can do just about everything. The shimmy. That’s her signature move.”

Not only has the class given her strength and improved her balance to prevent future injury, but has also given her the chance to make new friends.

Beatrice Crawford, who has been taking the class for six years, said Smith is an inspiration and continues to motivate her to stay in shape and never miss class.

“We come here to exercise and we complain about our aches and pains and here she is 100 years old moving her body,” said Crawford, 77, of West Hempstead. “Her mind is so sharp and if she can do it so can we. We have to push a little some days and put our aches and pains aside and follow Nan’s example.”

Hiller said Smith told her that she feels it’s a miracle she’s still here, still exercising.

“Our older adults, along with the rest of us, need to keep moving,” Hiller said. “That’s how they’re going to live longer and healthier just like Nan. And it’s not just the longevity. It’s the quality of those years that’s important.”