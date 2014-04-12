Long Islanders get some color at Run or Dye 5k

Thousands of runners shrieked and danced while running through the parking lot of Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, covered from head to toe in brightly colored cornstarch during the Run or Dye 5k. The goal was not to finish first; runners were challenged to get as messy as possible during the morning run by showering each other in colors.

The Run or Dye 5k is held throughout the country to promote togetherness and raise money for local charities. A portion of the proceeds from Saturday's event in Uniondale, attended by more than 5,000 participants, raised more than $7,500 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Long Island.

“It get’s really crazy and messy,” said Candice Patterson, 23, of Salt Lake City, one of the organizers of the inaugural event for Nassau Coliseum. “People don’t even care about running… It’s just a big party, but a colorful party.”

And while some runners showed up for the opportunity to splash around in dye, the race was also an opportunity to spend time with family, make new friends and celebrate color, all while exercising.

Michelle Sperico, 24, of Oceanside, came with her mother, Darlene Sperico, to join in this year’s fun run as a way to stay healthy while getting a little messy. The event also made for a great bonding experience, as Darlene Sperico flew in from Florida run the race with her daughter.

“We never really ran a 5k together, so this is our first one this year,” said Michelle Sperico. “It's definitely a fun atmosphere. Everyone out here is trying to have so much fun … you forget you’re even running three miles.”

Participants also had the opportunity to dance and sing with their fellow runners after reaching the finish line, where emcees passed out dozens of packets of dye to send off the runners in style.

“I thought it was amazing,” said Jessica Mandese of Freeport. “It was my first 5k and it was so fun and I’m [definitely] going to do it again.”