Long Islanders litter women's lacrosse All-America list

Nine former Long Island high school stars were named Division I All-Americans, and five received first-team honors, as the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association announced its honorees this week.

Alyssa Murray, Syracuse, Sr., Attack (West Babylon)

Shannon Gilroy, Florida, Jr., Midfield (Northport)

Kelly McPartland, Maryland, Jr., Midfield (Farmingdale)

Mikaela Rix, Boston College, Jr., Midfield (Garden City)

Meg Markham, Penn, Jr., Defense (Manhasset)

Second-teamers included Northwestern attack Alyssa Leonard of Bay Shore and Duke attack Kerrin Maruer (St. Anthony’s). Stony Brook goalie Frankie Caridi (Commack) and Notre Dame freshman attack Cortney Fortunato (Northport) received third-team honors.

As well, 13 more Long Islanders were selected as Division II All-Americans:

Katie Rotan, Long Island University Post, Sr., Midfield (West Islip)

Samantha Losco, LIU Post, Sr. Attack/Midfield (Hauppauge)

Alexa Froccaro, Adelphi, Jr., Midfield (Port Washington)

Samantha Stavish, Dowling, Sr., Midfield (Mineola)

Emma Ferreira (Dowling, So., Defense (Sayville)

Melissa Rohr, Long Island University Post, Sr., Defense (Bethpage)

Jackie Sileo, Long Island University Post, Sr., Attack (Wantagh)

Jackie Williams, Adelphi University, Sr., Defense (Holy Trinity)

Jackie Andersen, Dowling College, Jr., Attack (Floyd)

Devan Crimi, Adelphi University, Sr., Attack (West Islip)

Felicia Mills, Adelphi University, Jr., Defense (Islip)

Jackie Jahelka, Adelphi University, Fr., Attack (Garden City)

LIU Post's Katie Hannan, a Gansevoort native, also received second-team honors.