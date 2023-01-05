Long-time clerk Virtuoso announces Town of Niagara supervisor bid

Jan. 5—TOWN OF NIAGARA — Long-time town clerk Sylvia Virtuoso has announced plans to seek election as town supervisor following current Supervisor Lee Wallace's decision this week to forego a re-election campaign when his term ends at the end of 2023.

In an announcement released Thursday, Virtuoso, who has served as town clerk for six terms covering 24 years, said she wants to run for supervisor because she believes she is the right candidate to continue the progress the Town of Niagara has experienced in recent years.

Virtuoso has some previous experience in the position, having served as interim supervisor while simultaneously working as town clerk during a period of transition following the departure of former town supervisor Steve Richards who resigned amid allegations of theft of public goods and services.

"I believe with that experience and the knowledge I have achieved in my 24 years as town clerk I have forged relationships that will continue to lead our town forward and progress successfully for the future of our residents and businesses alike," Virtuoso said. "I wish the current town Supervisor Lee Wallace all the best in his retirement and future endeavors as we have worked well together in the past nine years and, if elected, I look forward to his advice and ease of transition."

Wallace, who is currently in his third term as town supervisor announced on Wednesday that he would not seek a fourth term in the November election. Wallace said his decision was based on personal reasons and a desire to spend more time with family, including an ailing relative.

Virtuoso said she intends to run on her record of providing quality service to residents seeking help in the town clerk's office and on her commitment to be helpful and available when residents have questions or concerns.

"The one constant in my time at the town is that I have always been reachable for all your needs," she said. "I will continue that policy and I strongly believe open communication is the key to success. If I do not have an answer for you, I certainly will try to find one. I will always take the time to listen and care no matter how small or large your concerns are. My first priority, besides my family, is always doing what is right for the town, its residents and businesses."

___

(c)2023 the Niagara Gazette (Niagara Falls, N.Y.)

Visit the Niagara Gazette (Niagara Falls, N.Y.) at www.niagara-gazette.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.