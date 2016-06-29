Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $415M for Friday drawing

With no tickets matching all six Mega Millions numbers in Tuesday’s drawing, the multistate lottery jackpot grew to $415 million — the third largest in the game’s history, officials said.

Friday’s jackpot surpasses a $414 million grand prize in March 2014.

The game’s two largest jackpots are $656 million in March 2012 and $648 million in December 2013.

Nationwide, two tickets matched five of Tuesday’s numbers — 15, 17, 20, 35, 55 — but missed the Mega ball of 7.

Those tickets, sold in New Jersey and Texas, are worth $1 million apiece.

If no one matches all five numbers plus the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing, the jackpot will continue to grow. Tickets for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing can be purchased until 10:45 p.m.