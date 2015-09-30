Powerball hits $301 million for Wednesday's drawing

Expect longer lines for purchasing Powerball tickets as the jackpot for Wednesday's drawing jumped to more than $300 million.

The New York Lottery said the jackpot jumped to $301 million because of brisk sales after no winning tickets were sold for Saturday's $266.6 million prize.

Wednesday's jackpot is worth a lump sum cash value of $191.4 million after taxes.

Typically, ticket sales increase when jackpot prizes reach $300 million or more, lottery experts say. Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

One New York ticket Saturday matched the five numbers -- 23, 31, 42, 50 and 57 -- but missed the Powerball of 5. That ticket, sold at Twigs Cards & Gifts at 639 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck, is worth $1 million, the lottery said.

Wednesday's prize is far from the record Powerball jackpot of $590.5 million in May 2013. The largest prize in a multistate game is a $656 Mega Millions jackpot in March 2012.

In addition to the Powerball jackpot, the New York State's Lotto jackpot is $40 million, the largest prize since $41 million on May 16, 2009.

The Lotto drawing also is Wednesday; it's been more than nine months since someone has hit the top Lotto prize, lottery officials said.