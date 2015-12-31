Powerball rises to $334M after no jackpot-winning ticket
For players in the Powerball multistate lottery game, the dream lives on. At least through another drawing Saturday.
No one had the winning numbers for Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot of $300 million, lottery officials said Thursday morning. So the jackpot for Saturday gets a bump to $334 million or a lump-sum payment of $205 million.
Two tickets nationwide had five numbers — 12, 36, 38, 54, 61 — but missed the Powerball of 22, according to the New York State Lottery website.
Those two tickets, sold in California and Pennsylvania, are worth $1 million each.
Saturday’s prize is far from the record Powerball jackpot of $590.5 million in May 2013 and the richest jackpot in U.S. history, $656 million in a March 2012 Mega Millions drawing.