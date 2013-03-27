Powerball winner: I could use a good car

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. -- A New Jersey man says he felt "pure joy" at winning a $338- million Powerball jackpot but has no idea what he will do with the money -- except buy a car, to replace his feet as his primary mode of transportation.

Dominican immigrant Pedro Quezada, 45, and his wife, Ines, appeared at New Jersey lottery headquarters yesterday to officially claim the prize. Both came in jeans, accompanied by four of his eight siblings and two nephews.

The former bodega owner-operator, who came to the United States from the city of Jarabacoa 26 years ago, said his mind is not clear enough yet to figure out how he will use the money or where he might live.

He did say he could use a good car. Asked what kind of car he has now, he said, "My feet."

Lottery officials said Quezada had decided to accept the winnings in the form of a lump-sum payment worth $221 million, or about $152 million after taxes. It's the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

Quezada is the father of five children, ranging in age from 23 to 5. He has one grandchild.

He was asked questions in Spanish and English and answered all the questions in Spanish, with a translator standing next to him.

"It has to change," he said when asked about how his life would be different. "Imagine . . . so much money. But it will not change my heart."

He said he would share his winnings with family and would use some to help his community, though he didn't yet know how. He said his wife could have "whatever she wants."

Up until last year, Quezada had worked 15-hour days at a bodega in Passaic. His son now runs the small grocery.

He said their bodega days are now over.