NewsLottery

Deer Park man wins $1 million on scratch-off

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A $20 scratch-off lottery ticket turned into a $1 million win for a Deer Park man, New York Lottery officials announced Wednesday.

Officials said the winner, identified as Tarig S. Osman, bought the Millionaire Maker ticket at Jai Maharaj on Grand Boulevard in Deer Park. The same store had an evening drawing winner in Take 5 in November 2021, officials said. That ticket was worth $20,542.50.

Osman cashed his ticket for a one-time lump-sum payment of $651,000 after taxes and withholdings, lottery officials said.

There are 11 jackpot prizes of $1 million remaining in the Millionaire Maker game, as well as 87 $10,000 second-place prizes and 1,298 third-place $5,0000 prizes.

The game is one of several state lottery scratch-off games with jackpot prizes of $1 million or more currently open, among them: $1,000,000 Lucky Dog and $1,000,000 Premiere, which are $5 tickets; the $10 $1,000,000 Cashword Bonus #1589; the $20 $10,000 A Week for Life #1584; and the $10,000,000 Black Titanium and $10,000,000 Bonus games, which cost $30 per ticket.

A complete list of scratch-off games, prices and prizes remaining can be found on the state lottery game page.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
'Welcome to Flanders' sign damaged … New Tesla dealership … Calhoun teacher knighted Credit: Newsday

Updated 55 minutes ago Cookie death investigation ... Farmingdale State College donation ... Huntington blacksmith shop preserved ... Islanders new coach

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
'Welcome to Flanders' sign damaged … New Tesla dealership … Calhoun teacher knighted Credit: Newsday

Updated 55 minutes ago Cookie death investigation ... Farmingdale State College donation ... Huntington blacksmith shop preserved ... Islanders new coach

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME