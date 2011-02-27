Louisville holds off Pitt in OT

Kyle Kuric scored 12 points, including two big baskets in overtime, as host No. 16 Louisville held off No. 4 Pittsburgh, 62-59, Sunday. Kuric had a potential game-winning layup blocked at the end of regulation, but atoned by hitting a three-pointer early in the extra session, then adding the clinching dunk with less than a second on the clock.

Then things got a little bizarre.

The clock didn't stop after the basket, which made it 62-57, and the horn sounded. Some Louisville cheerleaders on the baseline raced onto the floor, with one male cheerleader grabbing the ball and tossing it in the air.

Officials called Louisville for a delay of game technical foul and put .5 seconds back on the clock. Ashton Gibbs hit two free throws and Pitt (25-4, 13-3 Big East) had one last chance to tie, but Gibbs couldn't get off a desperation heave in time.

Peyton Siva led the Cardinals (22-7, 11-5) with 14 points and Mike Marra added 11 for Louisville, which remained unbeaten at home in conference play and knocked off a top-five team for the second time this season.

Connecticut 67, Cincinnati 59:Kemba Walker scored 11 of his 16 points in the second half as visiting No. 14 Connecticut (21-7, 9-7) snapped its two-game losing streak. Cincinnati is 22-7, 9-7.

West Virginia 65, Rutgers 54: John Flowers had 14 points and 10 rebounds and visiting WVU (18-10, 9-7) held Rutgers (13-15, 4-12) to a basket in the final 5:32. Marquette 86, Providence 62: Darius Johnson-Odom scored 17 points and Chris Otule added 16 for host Marquette (18-11, 9-7). Jimmy Butler added 15 points. Marshon Brooks' 17 points led Providence (14-15, 3-13).

Ohio State 82, Indiana 61:Deshaun Thomas scored 22 points to lead host No. 2 OSU (27-2, 14-2 Big Ten). Thomas scored all the points during a 14-3 first-half run that spanned 3:36 and turned the game into a rout. He had managed just 13 points in his last seven games. Indiana is 12-17, 3-13. Purdue 67, Michigan St. 47: JaJuan Johnson had 20 points, 17 rebounds and seven blocks as visiting No. 8 Purdue (24-5, 13-3) won its sixth straight. Michigan State is 16-12, 8-8. - AP