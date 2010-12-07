Low-cost legal services are more in demand

Nassau Suffolk Law Services is one of the civil legal services programs that stands to benefit from Judge Jonathan Lippman's recent proposal to fund legal programs for people in need ["Civil law service for poor in peril," News, Nov. 30].

Law Services, which has served our Long Island neighbors since 1966, offers programs assisting cancer patients with insurance disputes, helping seniors defend foreclosure or credit scams, and helping disabled individuals access medical insurance and Social Security. This is in addition to our efforts to preserve housing, access public benefits, and pursue medical care for the uninsured and under-insured. We do not represent people in criminal cases or personal injury lawsuits, where one often can retain a private attorney on a contingency fee basis.

We all know someone who is struggling to keep it together in this economy, or someone who has gotten sick or lost a job. Many who live on Long Island live on the edge. These are many of the same people who call our offices every day.

We have a shortage of resources, but we try to at least offer legal information or a referral. When possible, we take on the case for representation. But with 600 calls coming in daily to our Islandia office alone, obviously not everyone gets an attorney.

The need is great. As Long Islanders, we should remember that it's often a family member, co-worker or the neighbor next door who is seeking access to justice to help them through.

Maria Dosso

Islandia

Editor's note: The writer is the communications director for the Nassau Suffolk Law Services.