Low vitamin D can mean physical decline

If you're 65 or older, you probably are not getting enough vitamin D, and the deficiency may be making your life harder.

Danish researchers analyzed data of 1,359 people ages 55 to 88 and found that those with the lowest levels of vitamin D in their blood were about two times more likely to have at least one "functional limitation" compared to those with high vitamin D levels. The limitations included such tasks as dressing themselves and climbing stairs. Researchers noted that adults with these limitations were more likely to end up in a nursing home. On average, the lowest levels of vitamin D were found in people 65 or older.

Researchers estimate that as many as 90 percent of older adults are not getting the recommended amount of vitamin D, and said that supplementation could help prevent physical decline. For government vitamin D recommendations, go to bit.ly/vitaminD-facts. Check with your doctor before taking any vitamin supplements.