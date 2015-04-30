MacArthur (12-1) beats Oceanside in softball to remain in first place

Mrs. Moustouka, the brownie mix is down aisle four.

Nicolette Moustouka's mother spends a lot of time in the baked goods aisle at the supermarket these days. Before the season began, she promised to make the MacArthur softball team brownies after each win. The Generals have played 14 games this season, and after 13 of them, Mrs. Moustouka has had to go home and preheat the oven.

Their biggest win of the season so far came Wednesday, as MacArthur defeated Oceanside, 8-6, to remain in first place in Conference AA-I.

After Shannon Myles doubled to put runners on second and third with one out in the bottom of the sixth, Sarah Dumont hit a sacrifice fly to give MacArthur a 7-6 lead. Jessica Lombardo then doubled to score Myles for a two-run lead.

"We come out fighting every day," Lombardo said. "I bet Nicolette's mom is going to make those brownies extra good after this big win."

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It was the baker's daughter who got things started. Moustouka, who went 2-for-4, hit a three-run double to the gap in left-center to give MacArthur (12-1) a 3-1 lead in the second inning.

"One through nine can hit," Moustouka said. "Everyone can get their job done, whether it's a bunt or a hit."

Oceanside's Grace Bandini hit a two-run, inside-the-park homer to center that tied it at 3 in the fourth. Four batters later, Brittany Teman singled in a run with two outs to give the Sailors a 4-3 lead.

After Moustouka led off the fifth with a double, Lombardo brought her home with a single to tie the score at 4. Jen Masessa's high pop over second plated two runs to give MacArthur a 6-4 lead.

The McNamara twins, Claire and Megan, hit back-to-back RBI singles in the sixth as Oceanside (11-3) tied the score at 6. But a different set of twins won it. MacArthur pitcher Jessica Budrewicz -- a freshman whose catcher is her identical twin sister, Ashley -- escaped a bases- loaded jam in the seventh.

With first place and some chocolaty treats on the line, she induced an infield pop-up and a flyout to seal the win. Thanks to her composure on the mound, she earned some Brownie points from her teammates, and some real brownies from Mrs. Moustouka.

"I'm going to eat like six of them," she said. "And after a win like this, they're going to taste even more amazing."