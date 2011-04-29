Macca's home run lifts Huntington

Tyler Macca hit a three-run homer to lead Huntington in a 5-4 win over visiting Port Jefferson in Suffolk non-league baseball yesterday.

Macca's home run gave Huntington (2-8) a 5-1 lead.

Matt Curley went 2-for-2 and Vinny McCarthy allowed two hits, one earned run and struck out eight in six innings for the win.

BOys lacrosse

Bellport 11, Southampton 7: Freshman Matt Posch had a career-high six points (two goals and four assists) to lead Bellport (2-6) in Division II.Huntington 9, Westhampton 5: Senior Jim Roselle had a career-high in goals (6) and points (7) to lead Huntington (6-2) in Division II. Westhampton goalie Brian Corrigan made 15 saves.

girls lacrosse

South Side 16, Kellenberg 12: Jackie Cifarelli had four goals and three assists, Micheala Lynch had four goals and two assists and goalie Kelsey Gregerson made 15 saves to lead South Side (8-2) in non league. Emily Hanifan scored six goals and Sarah Croutier added four assists and two goals for Kellenberg. St. Anthony's 22, Good Counsel (Md.) 8: Kerrin Maurer and Chrissy Schrieber each had six points to lift St. Anthony's (8-1) in non-league. Good Counsel was ranked No. 12 in ESPN Rise's team rankings after beating then-No. 2 Northport last week. The Friars are ranked fifth.

boys track

Westhampton 90, Rocky Point 51: Forest Gilbakian won the 1,600- meter run in 4 minutes, 37 seconds, the 3,200 run in 11:05 and anchored the winning 4x800 meter relay (8:58) to lead Westhampton (4-0) in League VI . girls track

Knights win. Uniondale's 4x400 team of Brittney Webley, Monique Mitchell, Kadesha Roberts and Adriann Powell won their heat at the Penn Relays with a season-best time of 3:56.43.

girls badminton

Herricks 5, Freeport 2:Shirley Jin and Megan Go defeated Niav Elliot and Chevonne McInnis at first doubles, 21-13, 25-23, to help Herricks (7-1) pull into a first-place tie with Freeport in Conference III. Monica Choe and Batool Ali beat Freeport's Kiana Harris and Chelsea Campbell in fourth doubles, 21-19, 21-18.