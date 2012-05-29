Man charged in fatal hit-run takes stand

BUFFALO -- Dr. James Corasanti told jurors he had "zero suspicion" that he'd struck a person while driving home from an outing at his country club one night last summer. He wept on the stand as he recalled his distress upon learning a short time later that he had hit a skateboarder.

"I spent my whole life trying to take care of people," Corasanti, 56, testified he'd told neighbors after the accident that would lead to manslaughter charges and a trial, wrapping up in Erie County Court this week.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday, capping a 16-day trial that featured more than 40 witnesses, including Corasanti, who spent two days on the stand recalling the night he struck 18-year-old Alexandria Rice as she skateboarded home from her job at a pizzeria.

Prosecutors said he was drunk, texting and speeding after a "martini golf" event.

On the stand, Corasanti said he felt fine driving home about 11:30 p.m. on July 8. While he thought he ran over something in the road, he said he never suspected he'd hit a person until he arrived at his Getzville home about a mile away and saw the crumpled hood of his BMW and what appeared to be a piece of human flesh. The heavily damaged front end of the car was displayed in the courtroom during the trial.

Authorities said Rice was thrown 167 feet after being struck on what witnesses testified was a well-lit road. They said Corasanti's blood-alcohol content was over the legal limit for driving five hours after the accident.

Along with vehicular manslaughter and manslaughter, Corasanti is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident without reporting it and evidence tampering. Prosecutors have accused him of removing the tissue from his car and deleting text messages from his cellphone. -- AP