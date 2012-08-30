Man charged with firing shots in NYC bowling alley
A Staten Island man is under arrest for allegedly entering a bowling alley and firing at his wife who was standing behind a snack bar and was not injured.
Armando Tritto was charged with attempted assault and criminal use and possession of a firearm.
Police say his wife, Maureen, was opening up the snack bar at Rab's Country Lanes Wednesday morning when Tritto entered through a back door.
Maureen Tritto ducked behind the counter and then hid in a storage closet when the shooting began.
Police say her husband then dropped the revolver and fled. He was arrested a short time later. Police say he complained of chest pains and was taken to a hospital.
Neighbors said the couple had recently separated.