Man charged with firing shots in NYC bowling alley

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Staten Island man is under arrest for allegedly entering a bowling alley and firing at his wife who was standing behind a snack bar and was not injured.

Armando Tritto was charged with attempted assault and criminal use and possession of a firearm.

Police say his wife, Maureen, was opening up the snack bar at Rab's Country Lanes Wednesday morning when Tritto entered through a back door.

Maureen Tritto ducked behind the counter and then hid in a storage closet when the shooting began.

Police say her husband then dropped the revolver and fled. He was arrested a short time later. Police say he complained of chest pains and was taken to a hospital.

Neighbors said the couple had recently separated.

