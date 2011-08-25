Mangano raked over coals on staff BBQ

County Executive Edward Mangano's "end of summer concert & BBQ" at the county administrative building in Mineola Thursday afternoon has angered union leaders.

Citing Mangano's recent layoffs of more than 100 employees and his freezing the salaries of remaining workers, Police Benevolent Association president James Carver said in an email to members that the event -- to which all county staffers are invited -- "is a huge slap in the face to each and every county worker" and asked the county executive to cancel it.

"It's insulting," said Civil Service Employees Association president Jerry Laricchiuta, who lost 128 members to layoffs on July 1. "In good times, the idea of the county executive asking employees to show up for an end-of-summer barbecue is a nice gesture, but these are not good times."

A Mangano spokeswoman said the food was donated by Dover Caterers, run by Butch Yamali, a county and town concessionaire who has donated to Republicans and Democrats.

Struggling to close a $176-million budget gap, Mangano has cut the county's now roughly 8,000-member workforce through layoffs and retirement incentives and asked a state control board to freeze all pay increases, a move approved at the end of March.

As a result of the cuts, "all county employees are working harder than ever to serve the public," said Mangano aide Brian Nevin. "County Executive Mangano secured the private donations needed to provide these employees with a free after-work thank you barbecue."

The invitation promises hamburgers, hot dogs and beverages, with music by Dr. K's Motown Revue.

"I would love to know who came up with this brilliant idea to have an end-of-summer party on the front lawn of the county executive's office while morale is at an all-time low," Carver emailed PBA members. "Does he think that if he gives the workers free hot dogs and burgers that all will be forgiven?"

Nevin responded, "Rather than grandstand to his membership, Jim Carver should end the circus show and begin working with County Executive Mangano to rein in the costs of government."