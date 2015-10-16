Manhasset boys soccer team clinches playoff spot
Griffin Wilson and Kurt Wesch scored within 90 seconds near the midway point of the second half as the Manhasset boys defeated Hewlett, 2-0, to lock up a spot in the Nassau A playoffs. The Indians (4-4-3) went 2-0-1 in their last three matches to clinch a berth. "It's pretty cool," said Matt Gavin, who assisted on Wilson's goal. "I've never been to the playoffs before."
Garden City 1, Wantagh 0: Chris Tavernese scored from 25 yards out in the 25th minute for Garden City (9-1-1) in Nassau A-I. Garden City clinched a playoff spot, according to coach Paul Cutter.
Valley Stream South 1, North Shore 0: Alex Castano scored the game's lone goal from 12 yards out 30 seconds into the match for Valley Stream South (8-2-1) in Nassau A-II.
Roslyn 1, Lawrence 1: Darwin Reyes scored off a through ball from Josue Siguenza with 18 seconds left to even the score for Lawrence (3-4-2) in NassauA-II. Andrew Markman intercepted a pass and scored 20 seconds into the match to give Roslyn (5-3-3) the early lead.
Carle Place 2, Mineola 1: Mike O'Connell (two goals) scored the winner with 11 minutes remaining for Carle Place (8-0-2) Nassau AB-III.
Commack 2, Ward Melville 1: Anthony Izzo scored the winner off a header from Jason Salerno with 4:52 left in the first overtime for Commack (9-3) in Suffolk I.
Bay Shore 1, Lindenhurst 0: Kevin Martinez scored with five minutes remaining in the match to lead Bay Shore (4-8) in Suffolk II. Martinez took a through ball from Kevin Otto and dribbled past the Lindenhurst goalkeeper, scoring into the empty net.
Copiague 1, Connetquot 0: Asante Carrol scored seven minutes into the game to give Copiague (1-10-1) the lead in its Suffolk II win.
Central Islip 2, Northport 1: Brian Escobar scored off a feed from Christian Villalta with four minutes left in the second overtime to lead Central Islip (8-2-2) in Suffolk II. Villalta scored the tying goal in the 19th minute. Henry Galeas made nine saves.
Centereach 3, West Islip 2: Oscar Alfaro scored the winner with 9:35 remaining in the second overtime to lead Centereach (2-9-1) in Suffolk III.
Smithtown West 1, North Babylon 0: Matt McDonnell headed in a cross from John Kazubowski with five minutes left in the second overtime to lead Smithtown West (11-1) in Suffolk III. Aaron Siegel made seven saves for the Bulls.
West Babylon 1, East Islip 0: Jack Beggins scored the winner from 12 yards with 6:30 left for West Babylon (2-8-3) in Suffolk IV. The goal came on a one-timer from Christian Cabanagh in his first varsity game.
Eastport-South Manor 2, Deer Park 1: Ryan Richer scored off a corner with five minutes left in regulation to lead Eastport-South Manor (9-3) in Suffolk IV. Keith Foley added a goal and an assist.
GIRLSWhitman 2, Connetquot 1: Rebecca Dewitt scored the winner from 15 yards out late in the second half to lead Whitman (4-6) in Suffolk II. Dewitt scored about 90 seconds after Joie Tortorice scored the tying goal for Whitman.
Islip 1, Harborfields 0: Hannah Franco scored on a through ball from Dom Bono in the 46th minute for the lone score in Islip's win in Suffolk V. Cassidy Hock made four saves for Islip (10-0-1).Calhoun 3, East Meadow 1: Freshman defender Sarah Tapetto scored her first varsity goal to lead Calhoun (3-7-2) in Nassau AA-I.