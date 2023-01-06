Mansfield Community Center rings in the new year

Jan. 5—STORRS MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Community Center has several promotions to new members who sign up from now through Jan. 8.

There will be a discounted enrollment fee for new members. From now through Jan. 8, new members will pay only $ 15, a savings of $20.

New members will also receive a $ 10 program discount for each family member as well as $ 10 rewards points.

In addition, those who sign up from now through Jan. 8 will receive guest passes as well as referral cards to earn more rewards. Those who sign up by Jan. 8 can receive double rewards through Jan. 31.

New members will also obtain access to lower fitness and aquatic program rates as well as discounted birthday parties.

Those who sign up for a Mansfield Community Center membership will have access to all of the center's amenities, including its two pools, fitness center, track, gymnasium, drop-in sports, dropin family events, the teen center, child care services and more.

The discounted membership can only be purchased in person at the Mansfield Community Center during business hours.

The community center's current hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 5: 30 a. m. to 8: 30 p. m.; Saturday from 7: 00 a. m. to 4: 00 p. m. and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Those with questions regarding the promotions available through Jan. 8 should contact the community center at 860- 4293015.

Jay O'Keefe, director of the Mansfield Parks and Recreation Department, could not be reached for comment for this story.

Follow the Chronicle on Twitter — @theCTChronicle.

___

(c)2023 The Chronicle (Willimantic, Conn.)

Visit The Chronicle (Willimantic, Conn.) at www.thechronicle.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.