Manti T'eo hoaxer admits to being romantically in love with football star

The hoaxer behind the Manti Te'o fake-girlfriend scandal told Dr. Phil he is "confused" about his sexuality and was "romantically in love" with the Notre Dame football player.

Ronaiah Tuiasosopo gave a two-part interview to Dr. Phil McGraw that will air Thursday and Friday. He told the TV personality that the hoax was a "love affair" between the two men.

McGraw told NBC's "Today" show Wednesday that "I asked him straight-up, 'Was this a romantic relationship with you?' And he says, 'Yes.' I said, 'Are you then therefore gay?' And he said, 'Well when you put it that way, yes.' And then he caught himself and said, 'I am confused.'"

Te'o led Notre Dame to an undefeated 2012 season, playing through the emotional distress of the death of his grandmother and then of his long-distance "girlfriend" Lennay Kekua.

McGraw says T'eo had no role in the hoax.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The online romance was a ruse, and Lennay Kekua was created by Tuiasosopo. Sports website Deadspin exposed the hoax about two weeks ago.