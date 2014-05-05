Mariano Rivera book signing at Book Revue

The owner of the Book Revue in Huntington is expecting more than 1,000 people to come out for a book signing with Yankees legend Mariano Rivera on Tuesday night.

Rivera, a future Hall of Famer who pitched in the Bronx from 1995 to 2013, will be at the store from 7 to 9 p.m.

Robert Klein, the co-owner of Book Revue, said 1,000 copies of Rivera's pre-signed memoir "The Closer" will be available for purchase at $28.

"We will absolutely sell out of these books," said Klein, 61, of Centerport. "We could sell 5,000 if we were given that many, but Mariano is only with us for two hours."

Klein said a person can buy only up to two books, and groups of up to four can take a picture with Rivera. Personal pictures are prohibited. The pictures will be taken by sports memorabilia provider Steiner Sports and put online for attendees to see.

"We are honored to have the greatest relief pitcher in history," Klein said. "We have a lot of loyal customers, so I can imagine thousands of people coming out for this."