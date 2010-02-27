Marie Osmond's son, 18, dies in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Marie Osmond's 18-year-old son Michael Blosil has died, the entertainer said yesterday.

Osmond said in a statement through her publicist that her family is devastated by the "tragic loss." She gave no details on the death.

Entertainment Tonight reported on its Web site that Blosil jumped to his death Friday night from a downtown Los Angeles apartment building.

Officers responded to an apparent suicide jump in the area, but the victim was not identified Saturday, Los Angeles Police Officer Gregory Baek said.

"My family and I are devastated and in deep shock by the tragic loss of our dear Michael and ask that everyone respect our privacy during this difficult time," the Osmond statement said.

Blosil reportedly left a note that referred to a lifelong battle with depression.

In 2007, Osmond said Blosil was treated at a rehabilitation facility, but she didn't say why.

Donny Osmond, Blosil's uncle, told Entertainment Tonight: "Please pray for my sister and her family."

Blosil was one of Osmond's five adopted children. She has three other children from two marriages. She divorced Brian Blosil in 2007 after two decades of marriage. She and her first husband Stephen Craig divorced in 1985. - AP