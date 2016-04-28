Marlow’s ‘D’ gives Syosset edge over Seaford

Kylie Marlow isn’t a closer, but she certainly saved the game.

With Syosset nursing a one-run lead Wednesday, Marlow charged back toward the wall, jumped, stretched her arm, and watched as the ball just barely sailed over her glove and rolled toward the wall. The next ball wasn’t as lucky.

The next batter, with the tying run now in scoring position, sent another fly ball toward Marlow in center. She ran toward the gap, dove and made a game-saving catch to help Syosset seal a 4-3 victory over Seaford in a non-league softball game.

“I knew that catch would make or break the game so I was like, ‘It’s all or nothing, right here, right now!’” Marlow said. “It’s obviously always amazing to make that catch in such a crucial moment. But I have to give so much credit to the rest of the team for getting this win. I was just happy to help.”

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

She lent a helping hand to her pitcher Liz Sorge, who already had helped her own cause plenty. Sorge, who hit her first varsity home run in the fourth inning, drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth with a two-out single for a 4-3 lead.

“I’ve been in a slump for a while, so it was great to get out of it,” said Sorge, who went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. “I just had to make hard contact because I knew I didn’t need anything big. Just a single.”

Sorge tossed a complete game, striking out three for Syosset (5-9). She got some big help from her defense, be it diving catches by Marlow and Jess Joy in the outfield, snags by Jessica Hom at shortstop, or full-extensions stretches by Sam Molloy at first.

“I’m thankful for it,” Sorge said with a smile.

Joy battled the sun and made a beautiful diving catch on a liner to rightfield for the first out of the top of the fourth inning. With two runners on and Syosset up 2-1, Marlow charged in and made a diving shoestring catch to end the inning.

“I think we all just jumped with joy when they got those,” said Hom, who went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base. “I think we worked really well as a team today. We manufactured a lot of runs. We made some really key plays in the outfield. Liz really put us on her back. It was a great win.”

The win capped the opening day of a two-day tournament hosted by Syosset, featuring 13 of the top teams in Nassau County. Syosset coach Rich Powell said all proceeds from entry fees, concessions, and donations will go toward multiple sclerosis.

“We are calling it, ‘Nassau County Softball Knocks Out MS,” he said.

Ashley Casazza went 2-for-4 for Seaford (3-9). She singled to lead off the game, stole second and third, and scored when Amelia Cariddi ran out a grounder to short. Jessica Fischetti went 2-for-3 with two doubles.

Sorge lined a double to left to score Sarah Garner and even the score at 1 in the second. Marissa Levine, who went 2-for-2, followed with an RBI single to give Syosset a 2-1 lead. Sorge homered over the fence in left-center to increase the lead to 3-1 in the fourth.

“Liz broke out today,” Powell said.

Seaford’s Alana Lazar hit a pinch-hit, two-out single drove in two runs to tie the score in the sixth. That set the stage for Sorge’s game-winning hit and Marlow’s game-saving catch.

“It helps our confidence and our morale,” Marlow said of the win. “A win like this makes you trust your teammates even a little bit more to get the hit or to make the catch.”

Or to get the save.