Marriage equality a test of conservatism

Thank you for your coverage of the Obama administration decision to stop defending the Defense of Marriage Act ["Reversal on gay marriage," News, Feb. 24]. It occurs to me that this issue is the perfect litmus test to separate religious zealots from true conservatives. Religious zealots want all U.S. citizens to abide by their particular religion's doctrines - and they fight for this under the banner of conservatism.

But the issue of marriage equality is truly a conservative issue. Isn't it conservative that the government not be in the business of approving or disapproving of anyone's personal choice of whom to marry? Isn't it conservative that our tax code and other laws not give benefits, very significant benefits, to one group while another group is left to pay more taxes and receive fewer benefits? Isn't it conservative that we have fewer laws, not more laws, dictating what someone can or cannot do?

Marriage equality, at its core, is a true conservative issue.

Patricia Ellis, Huntington

Same-sex marriage is wrongheaded

I don't know what pressure was brought upon our president, or if he just wanted to garner some support for a 2012 run for re-election, but I do not favor gay marriage.

Marriage, whether Bible-based or secular, has always meant one woman and one man in a committed relationship before God and/or their fellow humans. To allow this time-honored and sacred (at least to me) institution to be changed to suit same-sex couples is wrongheaded and not in keeping with the Judeo-Christian beliefs of the vast majority of Americans.

Gays are human beings who should be entitled to survivor and health benefits in civil unions. I sympathize with their concerns.

Now the only individuals that I can see gleefully rubbing their hands at the push to legalize gay marriage on the federal and state levels are the matrimonial attorneys who will handle the inevitable divorces.

Nicholas Dallis, Smithtown