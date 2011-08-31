Martha Graham Dance Company at Guild Hall

WHAT The Martha Graham Dance Company makes its only Long Island appearance this season with a far-ranging program in East Hampton. A leader in developing contemporary dance since its 1926 founding, the company continues to expand on the pioneering vision of its original namesake choreographer. Graham created a uniquely American style of dance that influenced generations of artists, both in performance and choreography. The Graham company first brought dance into the realm of contemporary social issues, using its dance vocabulary to comment on politics, psychology, sexuality and the panoply of human experience. Saturday night's Guild Hall performance opens with "Prelude and Revolt: Denishawn to Graham," featuring "The Incense," choreographed by Ruth St. Denis, founder of Adelphi University's dance program and a mentor to young Martha at Denishawn, the dance school St. Denis started with husband Ted Shawn. Subsequent segments are by Graham and Shawn. They are followed by "Lamentation Variations," choreographed in part by Wading River native and leading dance figure Larry Keigwin. Two classic Graham pieces, "Suite From Appalachian Spring" and "Diversions of an Angel," bracket a choreographic portrait of Martha Graham by Robert Wilson called "Shaker Interior From Snow on the Mesa." Wilson's Watermill Center in nearby Water Mill is a laboratory for his and other artists' eclectic works.

WHAT Martha Dance Company performance

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, John Drew Theater of Guild Hall, 158 Main St.

INFO $45-$100; guildhall.org, 631-324-4050

THEATER: 'Broadway Journey'

WHAT The Engeman's concert series resumes with "Broadway Journey," starring Chuck Cooper, who won a Tony in 1997 for his role as the pimp Memphis in "The Life." He's joined by Drama Desk Award-winner Janet Dacal ("In the Heights"), plus Sarah Litzsinger, whose credits include "Marilyn: An American Fable," Matthew Scott ("Sondheim on Sondheim") and Kissy Simmons ("The Lion King"). Besides singing some of their show-tune favorites, the five will share backstage anecdotes. The music director-pianist for the evening is Eugene Gwozdz.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

WHEN | WHERE 8 p.m. Saturday, John W. Engeman Theater at Northport, 250 Main St.

INFO $50; engemantheater.com, 631-261-2900

ART: 'A Stitch in Jewish Time'

WHAT The Vered Gallery opens "A Stitch in Jewish Time," a group exhibition in which 20 artists use textiles to convey their reflections on various interpretations of history and ritual, linking the past and present in terms of the Jewish experience. The concept originated with curator Laura Kruger for a show at Hebrew Union College in Manhattan. The Vered expanded the show through additional textile works and photographs. Also, non-Jewish artists have been added to widen the perspective.

WHEN | WHERE Opening reception 9 to 11 p.m. tomorrow. Exhibit runs through Oct. 3, at Vered Gallery, 68 Park Place, East Hampton, in the passageway off Main Street near Newtown Lane.

INFO Free; veredart.com, 631-324-3303