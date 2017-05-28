Massapequa forces deciding Game 3 in Nassau AA baseball

This is nothing new for Massapequa’s baseball team.

In last season’s Nassau Class AA championship, the Chiefs lost Game 1 by a run, forcing a must-win scenario. One year later, Massapequa again found itself needing a win to keep its season alive.

“We just really wanted to get Game 3,” starting pitcher Daniel Gdanski said. “Last year we lost in the county championship, Game 3, and we really want it this year.”

No. 3 Massapequa earned that opportunity after defeating No. 1 Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, 10-1, Sunday at SUNY-Old Westbury. The Nassau AA final will be Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the same location.

The Chiefs had a strong performance from Gdanski, their Opening Day pitcher who was sidelined for the middle of this season with a back and neck injury. The senior allowed only five hits and one walk in six innings.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Going into the season, we said we can put Dan on the mound against anybody and feel really confident,” coach Tom Sheedy said. “To win these kinds of things you need that kind of guy that can stand on the mound and everybody just rallies behind him.”

“I have 100 percent confidence in Dan,” said Nick Fossari, who went 2-for-3 with four RBIs. “He’s our man. I knew right when he was going out there, he’s got this.”

Massapequa (20-6) used a seven-run fourth to take a 10-1 lead. Andy Primm, Albert Fanara and Fossari each had RBI singles in the 11-batter inning, in which Chris Wasson and Adam Mosca scored and Mike Moreno and Johnny Castagnozzi also drove in runs.

“It was huge, that fourth inning,” said Primm, who was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. “Everyone does their job, and that’s the whole thing. Our lineup is so good, we should be hitting the ball like this all the time.”

All nine Massapequa starters scored or had an RBI. Primm, Mike Cottone, Luke O’Mahony and Fossari each had two hits against Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (22-4).

And with the confidence from Sunday’s win, the Chiefs hope for a different result for this season’s Game 3.

“Our team is flying high right now,” Primm said. “We feel pretty good. That’s a tough team. They have a lot of good bats and some good pitching, so we’re going to be ready.”