Massapequa Park kids jump rope, raise $10G for heart health

From March 31-April 11, students at Birch Lane Elementary School in Massapequa Park did wonders for their health -- along with others they may never meet.

Their jump-rope sessions in physical education class were part of a fundraiser for the American Heart Association, and when all was said and done the school raised $9,739.09.

They celebrated their achievements by having more than 100 students participate in the second annual Jump Rope for Heart Night Event. More than 100 fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders participated at Berner Middle School in Massapequa on April 30.