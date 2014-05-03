News

Massapequa Park kids jump rope, raise $10G for heart health

More than 100 Birch Lane Elementary School students participated in...

More than 100 Birch Lane Elementary School students participated in the second annual Jump Rope for Heart Night Event at Berner Middle School in Massapequa on Wednesday, April 30, 2014. The event was a celebration after Birch Lane students jumped rope and raised nearly $10,000 for the American Heart Association during physical education classes from March 31-April 11. Credit: Birch Lane Elementary

By Newsday Staff

From March 31-April 11, students at Birch Lane Elementary School in Massapequa Park did wonders for their health -- along with others they may never meet.

Their jump-rope sessions in physical education class were part of a fundraiser for the American Heart Association, and when all was said and done the school raised $9,739.09.

They celebrated their achievements by having more than 100 students participate in the second annual Jump Rope for Heart Night Event. More than 100 fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders participated at Berner Middle School in Massapequa on April 30.

