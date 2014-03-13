Mastic Beach parking code change aims to help businesses

Vehicles will no longer be allowed to park for more than two hours on Neighborhood Road in downtown Mastic Beach.

The Mastic Beach Village board of trustees unanimously passed a resolution 5-0 Tuesday night to amend the parking code. Mayor Bill Biondi said many business owners on Neighborhood Road have complained about vehicles parking for hours and, in some cases, all day, denying customers of those spots and affecting sales.

The board will discuss fines and how to enforce the amended code at a later date, officials said. Village parking ticket fines now start at $75.

Mastic Beach resident Cathy Rodezno, who works at a village hair salon, questioned whether two-hour parking is long enough for her clients, who often require more than two hours.

But Trustee Gail Cappiello said “small businesses are suffering. People can’t park, so they just drive by.”