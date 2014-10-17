Mastic house damaged by fire demolished by Brookhaven Town

Brookhaven Town has demolished a Mastic house that officials said was structurally unsafe following a 2006 fire.

The house, at 131 Bedford Ave., is the third structure on the town's "Dirty Dozen" list of dangerous homes to be razed in the past two months.

A demolition crew hired by the town razed the Mastic house on Wednesday. Town officials said in a news release they condemned the house due to "significant damage" caused by a fire in May 2006.

"This property was more than just an eyesore. It attracted transients and vandals who threatened the quality of life in the community," Supervisor Edward P. Romaine said in a statement. "By demolishing the house, we have made this neighborhood a safer place to live."

Town officials said the cost of demolishing the house and removing debris will be added to the county property tax bill of the homeowner, listed in property records as Laura M. Traina.

Brookhaven had demolished a home in Selden last month and a house in Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 1.