Matt Licciardi sparks Cold Spring Harbor to Nassau ‘C’ semifinal lacrosse win

For Matt Licciardi, FOGO is a no-go.

The Cold Spring Harbor midfielder is a faceoff wizard, but not a specialist.

He is not a Faceoff/Get Off. When he wins the draw, which he does a high percentage of the time, his work is just beginning.

“Matt does more running than anyone else,” CSH coach Dennis Bonn said. “He takes the faceoff and then runs to the sideline to get a field stick.”

Licciardi was superb with either stick last night, winning 15 of 20 faceoffs, scoring two goals and adding three assists as Cold Spring Harbor blitzed Seaford, 16-2, in a Nassau C semifinal at Hofstra.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“When we share the ball, it’s a lot easier to put it in the back of the net,” said Licciardi, a junior who has committed to Cornell.

The Seahawks (14-1) scored 12 straight goals, six in the first and six in the third sandwiched around a blip of a scoreless second quarter, to advance to Tuesday’s final at 6 p.m. at Hofstra against undefeated Locust Valley, the only team to beat the defending state Class C champions this season.

Ian Laviano scored three goals with an assist and Kevin Winkoff also had a hat trick for Cold Spring Harbor.

“We got their attention at halftime,” Bonn said. “In the second half, they played faster and smarter. We ran the ball hard and did the little things.”

As usual, Licciardi was in the middle of those things, controlling the ball and keeping it moving to a slew of Seahawks. They had 10 different scorers Thursday. “We’ve got a lot of shooters,” Licciardi said.

Shooting is only a small part of the 5-6 Licciardi’s game.

“It’s his third year on varsity. He’s truly a quarterback out there,” Bonn said. “He’s the starting guard on the basketball team and plays with passion. He’s a throwback.”

Of his stick shifts, Licciardi said, “I can play with my faceoff stick. I had a goal with it today. But it gets beat up and it gets bent. So I like to go get another one. It’s a lot of work.”

Bent stick, straight shooter.

Garden City moves on. Tim Schmelzinger and Jamie Atkinson scored two goals each as Garden City defeated South Side, 9-3, on Thursday night in a Nassau B semifinal at Hofstra. The Trojans (13-5) will face Manhasset for the county “B’’ championship at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hofstra. South Side finished 11-7.

Garden City scored four straight goals — by Phil Puccio, J.P. Basile, Schmelzinger and Atkinson — to take control at 6-2 in the third quarter. Said Basile, “I like to think of myself as a feeder, but Coach is always telling me to go to the cage.”