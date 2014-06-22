Mattituck High School celebrates 100th graduation

Mattituck High School recognized more than the graduating class of 2014 on Saturday. It also marked 100 years presenting students with diplomas.

As part of the centennial celebration, the school invited past graduates to represent each of the school's 10 decades.

Vera Smith, 87, of Mattituck, was invited to represent the graduates of the 1940s. Smith, the 1944 valedictorian, said she has certainly seen a great change in the school since her graduation day.

"The school has grown tremendously," Smith said. "There were only 35 students in my graduating class."

Smith attended the centennial ceremony with her daughter-in-law, Barbara Smith, 51, also of Mattituck, and a graduate of Mattituck High School in 1980. Her granddaughter is Angela Smith, 23, of Mattituck, a 2009 graduate.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Lisa Bieber, 50, of Cutchogue, is the secretary to the Mattituck High School principal. She has worked for the Mattituck- Cutchogue school district for 13 years,

Bieber's daughter and the salutatorian of the class of 2014, Christine Bieber, 17 of Cutchogue, said she was excited to be part of this milestone.

"It's very monumental," said Christine Bieber. "It's fate that we became the 100th class, but I couldn't pick a better class to represent the 100 years."

Bieber, a varsity tennis and basketball player, community service club member and jazz band participant, was just one of the many students of the 2014 class who received scholarships funded by the local community.

Organizations such as the Cutchogue Fire Department, Mattituck Chamber of Commerce, and the Mattituck-Cutchogue Teachers Association granted graduates more than $100,000 in scholarships and awards.

Christine Bieber noted she was thankful to be a part of the community, honored to be salutatorian, and grateful for the support. "I definitely feel blessed," she said. "It is great to be recognized by the community. I'm a little overwhelmed."

Her mother, Lisa, said the class of 2014 and their families know this year is very special.

"I've had several conversations with the graduates, looking at photos from past years," Lisa Bieber said. "I said 'One hundred years from now we'll be looking back at your pictures.' "

