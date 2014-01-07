McDonald's All-American basketball game nominees
The list of basketball players nominated to play in the annual McDonald's All-American games was announced on Tuesday. Of the 984 nominees, 12 hail from Long Island.
The final rosters of 24 boys and 24 girls will be announced during a selection show on ESPNU at 6 p.m. on January 29.
The games will be held on April 2 at the United Center in Chicago and televised live on ESPNU.
The Long Island nominees are:
- Aaren Demead, Deer Park
- Candace Belvedere, Kellenberg
- Chastity Taylor, St. Anthony’s
- Cherise Wilson, St. Anthony’s
- Femi Olujobi, Brentwood
- Katie Doherty, Sachem East
- Kiersten West, Longwood (pictured)
- Kobie Eubanks, Our Saviour New American
- Makeda Nicholas, North Babylon
- Mike Nzei, Our Saviour New American
- Tamara Simpson, Portledge School
- Terry Harris, Half Hollow Hills West