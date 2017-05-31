Meaghan Tyrrell’s goal helps Mount Sinai take Suffolk Class C title

Meaghan Tyrrell kept looking to break through the uncertainty. She watched a three-goal lead flip to a two-goal deficit, but through it all, she kept looking for the back of the cage.

Then she put the game out of reach and knew it, lifting Mount Sinai to a 9-6 win over Bayport-Blue Point by swinging from the right and scoring for a 7-5 lead with 12:38 left. It was her second in a row, and she raised her arms above her head, silently acknowledging that the Mustangs had once again taken control in the Suffolk Class C championship Tuesday night at St. Joseph’s (LI).

“That was kind of a moment where we were like ‘OK, this is ours,’ ” Tyrrell said. “ ‘We can do this for us.’ ”

Mt. Sinai’s early 3-0 advantage gave way to a five-goal run by the Phantoms. BBP’s Kyla Zapolski tied the score three seconds before half, and goals from Courtney Weeks and Julia Imbo put Mt. Sinai (15-2) on edge early in the second.

“At halftime it was more, ‘the first draw as we come out here is critical for us,’ ” Tyrrell said. “Change the momentum as they were coming back from a three-goal rush.”

That’s when Tyrrell seized her opportunity. She capped Mt. Sinai’s scoring with her fifth and added two assists. Leah Nonnenmann had two goals, including the tally that tied the score at 5.

Each side flexed imposing defense to go with the scoring drama. BBP (11-2) kept its opponent scoreless for more than 26 minutes, and Mt. Sinai’s veteran group, led by Emily Vengilio, one of Suffolk’s best one-on-one defenders, had a 15-minute scoreless stretch.

“We know how each other plays and when we get down, we know how to bring each other back up,” Vengilio said.

Mount Sinai plays the winner of Wednesday’s Cold Spring Harbor and Wantagh game for the Long Island championship at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Adelphi. The Mustangs are looking for a chance at a third consecutive state Class C title.

Said Vengilio, “We want to go out together strong and hopefully get back upstate.”