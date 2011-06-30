Medford woman rides 300 miles from NYC to D.C.
ASHLEY HUNT-MARTORANO
Job: Renewable Energy Long Island Program Director
Community: Medford
What she's up to:
Bicycling in the Brita Climate Ride May 13-17, 300 miles from NYC to D.C.
Why?
To raise awareness of climate change
How did you become involved in environmental activism?
I grew up in West Virginia and I witnessed firsthand the effects of mountaintop coal mining. I witnessed firsthand our beautiful state being devastated by digging for fossil fuels. Instead of talking about the stuff I do at my job, I figured I would do something and take action.
What are the logistics of the ride?
I'm doing the whole distance, an average of 60 miles a day ... The ride is 125 people ... all environmentalists.
Have you taken part in a long-distance bike ride before?
This is the first time ... In West Virginia, I did mountain biking with my family, but it's been about 10 years since I was on a bike in any meaningful way. It's going to be a challenge, but I think the bigger challenge is to solve our climate crisis, and battle the coal and fossil fuel lobbies.
How are you training?
I've been biking twice a week. I've been riding alongside the road where I live to get used to being on the roads with cars.
Are you nervous about the terrain, the hills?
I am worried about the hills but knowing that I have the support of all the people who have made donations to me ... I have to raise $2,400.
Where can people donate?
They can donate at www.tiny.cc/ashleycares.