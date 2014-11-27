Merchant Marine Academy completes $34 million renovation to kitchen, dorms

The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point has completed a $34 million renovation of its 70-year-old cafeteria kitchen and dorms, finishing the work in time for students to gather for the annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Students and school officials say the upgrades to the facilities that date to the school's dedication in 1943 have bolstered morale at the facility and can be used to recruit midshipmen who train at the facility to become licensed merchant marine officers. About 950 midshipmen attend the academy this school year.

The effort "takes what were mid-1940s facilities put up during the war and brings them up to 21st century standards," Rear Adm. James A. Helis, superintendent of the academy, said during a tour Tuesday.

Construction on the kitchen of Delano Hall began in the fall 2012 and finished this month. The $10 million renovation introduced more energy-efficient refrigerators, freezers and ovens.

Officials phased in the work, so interruptions were limited. Work finished in time for students to gather in the campus' main dining hall Monday for annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The school also recently finished redesigning its sixth dormitory, continuing a capital campaign, officials said.

The renovation of Cleveland Hall, after similar improvements to Rogers Hall that finished in 2013, updated rooms with heating and air-conditioning units, furniture and energy-efficient design features. There are also study rooms with access to wireless Internet and whiteboards.

The work on the two dorms cost about $12 million each, Helis said.

Ryan Torres, 18, a plebe -- or freshman -- from Tampa, Florida, said the improvements have boosted the sense of pride about the academy. Students also say they are enjoying new food offerings since the academy recently switched vendors.

"It looks pretty high-tech and pretty good for a cafeteria that serves 800 people a day," said Torres, who is eager to live in the newly renovated dorms on the 82-acre campus. "It definitely improves morale and makes it comparable to some of the other academies."

While the Department of Defense runs other service academies, including the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, the U.S. Department of Transportation manages the Merchant Marine Academy.

Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx visited in June to christen a new training vessel and highlighted the renovated pier. Foxx said the Obama administration has, since 2009, allocated about $98 million for capital improvements.

Next to be renovated is the school's basement area, "Zero Deck," which links the dorms and cafeteria. Helis said he hopes to add recreational rooms there.

"You're living in the new barracks, you're living in a new dormitory," Helis said. "There's a morale enhancement that goes with it."