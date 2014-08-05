Merrick neighborhood watch group issues warning

A Merrick neighborhood watch group is warning residents about home burglaries in the area.

The North and Central Merrick group said burglars are posing as utility workers to distract residents while accomplices may ransack the home when residents are not paying attention.

Several cases have been reported in Nassau County in recent weeks where suspects have posed as National Grid inspectors or water company employees, according to the neighborhood watch group.

The watch group and Nassau police are urging residents to lock doors and windows at all times, keep valuables locked away in a hidden location, ask for proper credentials or contact the agency they're representing if they arrive unexpectedly.

Residents suspecting any suspicious activity should call 911, the watch group said.



