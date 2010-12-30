'Merry Christmas' is not offensive

Twice in December I had people thank me for saying "Merry Christmas." One even thanked me for having the courage to use the word Christmas. Man, I thought, another myth to feed the need for controversy to sustain the 24-hour-a-day cable news beast becomes gospel.

I was aware of media bloviators preaching against the mythical "War on Christmas," but it was Mary Calabria's Opinion piece ["Remember, Christmas is a holy day," Dec. 24] that convinced me that that the myth was becoming reality.

Ms. Calabria wrote "a simple greeting of 'Merry Christmas' could be interpreted as offensive." By whom? Before reading this piece, I had asked two Jewish colleagues if either was offended by "Merry Christmas." Neither was. One said, "It's appropriate for this time of year."

It's true that there have been objections to Nativity displays on some municipally owned lands, based on our founding principle that prevents establishment of a "national" religion. But the First Amendment encourages religious diversity, not intolerance of religion. As for the displays of menorahs next to mangers that Ms. Calabria misses, they can be found on the grounds of village and town halls throughout our region.

Perpetuating the "War on Christmas" myth detracts from and blurs the inclusive message of Christ's birth. Merry Christmas, everyone.

Jim Morgo

Bayport



I would like to answer the question, "So why can't Christians celebrate our holiday without offending?"

People are offended because they have been subjected to continued bigoted rantings from the media, especially from those in the entertainment business. The latest rants from "The View" about the Catholic League's efforts to erect a Nativity scene in Central Park was a tirade of false, hateful, bigoted speech.

Raymond Curiale

Glen Head



"It's OK to wish me a Merry Christmas" implies annoyance and even anger, the very antithesis of the love, peace and joy that are the essence of Christmas.

I am not annoyed by the greeting, "Happy holidays," for not only is being inclusive a large part of being Christian, but also because, on a practical level, one cannot tell by merely looking at a passer-by which holiday he or she celebrates. "Happy holidays" allows one person to wish another well without the risk of picking the wrong holiday.

Many people who object to this phrase do not realize that "Happy holidays" originally referred to the holy days of the Christmas season, such as Advent, the Feast of St. Stephen, Boxing Day, New Year's Day (which is also St. Basil's Day in the tradition of my Greek heritage) and the Epiphany. Some people include Candlemas (Feb. 2) on that list.

Greg Thymius

Manhattan