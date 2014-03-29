Michigan holds on to defeat Tennessee

INDIANAPOLIS -- Michigan coach John Beilein had watched his team blow almost all of a 15-point lead, and he was sure he knew how Tennessee would try to take the lead.

With six seconds left and the Vols trailing by a point, Cuonzo Martin would probably send the ball into Jarnell Stokes, who would try to back into the post or drive. Beilein urged his defenders to buckle down and keep Stokes away from the rim.

Jordan Morgan, who scored 15 points, heeded his coach's advice and stood his ground until Stokes lowered his shoulder. The senior forward immediately crashed to the floor -- perhaps embellishing the contact -- but drawing the call that saved the game for Michigan and infuriated Tennessee's "Rocky Top" contingent.

Big Ten player of the year Nik Stauskas made a late free throw and nobody was more relieved than Beilein when Jordan McRae's 70-foot heave fell harmlessly to the floor as the buzzer sounded on a 73-71 Michigan victory in an NCAA Midwest Regional semifinal.

"We got just enough stops," said Beilein, whose team will play Kentucky -- which beat Louisville, 74-69, in the second game -- in the Midwest final.

Tennessee (24-11) thought they got one stop unfairly. "With the magnitude of this game, I don't think you could call a charge at that point," McRae said after scoring 24 points.

But the officials did call it, allowing Michigan to reach a second straight regional final.

The second-seeded Wolverines (28-8) have won 10 of their last 11, none as tenuous or excruciating as this one.

Tennessee almost pulled off one of the most stunning comebacks in recent regional memory. With 10:55 to go, Spike Albrecht's layup gave Michigan a 60-45 lead.

When Stauskas (14 points) made the last of his three three-pointers with 3:40 to go, the Wolverines still led 70-60.

For some reason, Michigan went into panic mode and, just two weeks after nearly blowing two big leads in the Big Ten tournament, the Wolverines nearly threw this one away.

The Volunteers' staunch defense limited Michigan to just one basket over the final 3:40 and forced four turnovers in the final 97 seconds to give themselves a chance in the closing seconds.

"I don't think I fouled him," said Stokes, who had 11 points and six rebounds after two straight double-doubles. "But it was a smart play for him to try to take the charge. He pretty much anticipated it."

The play was possible only because 11th-seeded Tennessee somehow played itself right back into the game.

When the officials ruled Michigan's Caris LeVert caught the ball with one foot on the baseline and 9.6 seconds left, Martin made the smart call by giving Stokes a chance to win it with a basket or draw the foul.

"We got the ball to Jarnell. Jordan set a screen for him to get him right to isolate him, attack him in the middle," Martin said. "Obviously we got the ball where we wanted."

But they didn't get the call they wanted.