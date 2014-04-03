Middle Country's Kelly Skalacki named Newsday's Long Island Bowler of the Year
Chasing championships and records is all Middle Country senior Kelly Skalacki has known in her bowling career, but no success was ever enough.
"I want to do better than I have before," the Newfield senior said. "There's a lot I have to improve on."
Skalacki said that after a junior season in which she helped Middle Country capture its first state championship, had the second best average in Suffolk girls bowling history, and was named an All-Long Islander for a third time.
The bar constantly was raised. Last summer, she altered her stance to become more upright and tinkered with her backswing to add power. The result: Skalacki posted 223.52 average, which set the Long Island single-season record, and led an inexperienced Middle Country team to second place in the Suffolk tournament.
"She's an amazing talent, but she has such a strong will," coach Mandy Dominguez said. "She has never been satisfied with anything short of being the best."