Mike Scheuerer finally gets chance at Farmingdale

The wait is over for Farmingdale quarterback Mike Scheuerer and the senior can hardly wait for the season to begin.

“I’m very excited. I’ll finally get to do what I’ve wanted to do my entire life,” Scheuerer said of having earned the starting job after backing up his friend Vinny Quinn last season when the Dalers won the Nassau I championship. “Ever since I played pee-wee football at 5 years old for the Hawks, I’ve wanted to get my year up on the board and play in front of the Farmingdale fans on a Friday night.”

"The board" is the wall under the press box, dubbed the Green Monster, which is strategically placed so that the visiting team must stare at it during games. It lists, by year, the many Big Four, league, county and Long Island championships Farmingdale has won.

The 6-2, 165-pound Scheuerer capably filled in when Quinn was injured during a regular-season game against Massapequa last year.

“Quinn was a good friend and I learned a lot from watching how he played and how he handled things," Scheuerer said. "He was a backup in his junior year and then he led his team to a title as a senior.”

Farmingdale coach Buddy Kruenacker believes it can happen again.

“Mike was capable of being a varsity quarterback last year, but it was Quinn’s year,” Krumenacker said. “Vinny had some intangibles – leadership and work ethic and he knew the offense. Mike is the same way."

Asked to describe Scheuerer’s game, Krumenacker said, “He’s a quarterback. He can throw and if you let him run around, he’ll hurt you. He’s got the respect of all the kids. That’s who he is.”

Scheuerer said he never considered switching positions to possibly earn more playing time when he was an underclassman. “I’ve been a quarterback since I was 6 years old. I’m a senior now and I’m pumped for this season. I think we’ll have a balanced attack and I’ll do whatever coach asks me to do,” he said. “Some of my best friends are on this team. We hope to end the curse and bring the Long Island Championship back to Farmingdale.”

The Dalers last won the LIC in 2001. It’s been a long wait.