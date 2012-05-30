Minimum-wage fight brings Occupy to Capitol

ALBANY -- A push to raise the minimum wage despite a political stalemate brought the Occupy Albany movement to the Capitol yesterday while dozens of clergy statewide pressured the Senate's Republican majority and Democratic Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

"A living wage is possible, this movement is unstoppable!" chanted 40 demonstrators from the Capitol's ornate Million Dollar Staircase. "It's shameful and outrageous!"

The group chanted as they walked past the Senate's offices and to Cuomo's office to drop off letters pushing Cuomo to get his allies to take up a minimum-wage bill passed by the Assembly.

About 1 million workers earn the current $7.25-an-hour minimum wage; the Assembly bill would raise it to $8.50 an hour.

Neither Cuomo nor Skelos was in Albany, and neither would comment. The public Hall of Governors outside Cuomo's office was closed.

Senate Republicans say the increase would kill jobs and threaten New York's fragile economic recovery. Restaurant and hotel operators, with lobbying clout in Albany, strongly oppose the proposal and warn it will force layoffs. Senate Republicans are now pushing a jobs bill that would cut taxes for employers to create jobs; they say the resulting economic boost could drive wages higher.

Cuomo says he supports the hike but said it's politically impossible.

"He has proven he can make government work very quickly and effectively when he wants to and we think the minimum wage hike is crucially important and he needs to work on it," said Michael Kink. He's executive director of the Strong Economy for All Coalition, which is made up of labor unions and community organizations, and spoke at the Occupy Albany rally.

"I think the Senate Republicans are largely controlled by business interests, many of which are opposed to the increase," said Collin Donnaruma, an Occupy Albany organizer and doctoral student studying political philosophy. "The governor has come out sort of tentatively and said he supports it, but isn't working hard and isn't making it a priority."