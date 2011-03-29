@MissBeckala, Becky Kopprasch

Social media maven and graphic designer Becky Kopprasch, 32, of Smithtown, boasts one of the Island’s biggest Twitter followings, at 18,600 and counting. A regular speaker at local and national social media events, Kopprasch says Twitter had led to business and new personal relationships.

Kopprasch, who worked at a now-defunct mortgage company, started blogging and tweeting in earnest in 2009 as a way to “keep her mind busy” after the unexpected death of her boyfriend. She also is a stroke survivor.

@MissBeckala

More: BasicallyBecky.com